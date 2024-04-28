It was a sight to behold when stakeholders and well-wishers of the beverage industry converged at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast City Accra to reward and acknowledge players in the beverage industry for their ingenuity, hard work, and dedication to excellence at the eighth edition of the iconic Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA).

Beverage manufacturing giants that were recognized included Bel-Cola, Reign Rum, and Vitamilk Energy

Verna Natural Mineral Water carried the night as the ultimate winner, emerging victorious in the fiercely competitive Product of the Year category triumphing over Star Beer, Malta Guinness, Bel-Cola, Vitamilk Regular, Tampico, Coca-Cola, and Adonko Bitters. Koa Natural Impact also emerged winner of the nouvelle Sustainability Champion of the Year category.

Delivering the welcome address, Chief Executive Officer for Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng underscored the beverage industry’s pivotal role in national advancement, reaffirming the scheme’s unwavering support for industry advancement.

“The beverage industry is a key driver in the development and sustenance of the nation’s economy. It is a huge revenue-generating industry, which supports the country in employment creation, service delivery, and more. Cognisant of this fact, it is always our delight to provide an avenue like this which gives room for interaction and networking among stakeholders of Ghana’s Beverage industry while at the same time providing the opportunity for industry players to share ideas relevant to the growth of their industry,” he said.

He commended industry players for the adoption of sustainable production practices with the ultimate aim of safeguarding the environment and improving livelihoods among others.

“Over the years, the Ghanaian beverage industry just like any other has grown to accommodate changes in global and consumer trends with sustainability, which encompasses a broad spectrum of considerations, ranging from environmental conservation to social equity and economic resilience, occupying an integral part of industry practices and conversations. This has translated into concerted efforts to minimize their environmental footprint, support local communities, and foster a culture of responsible consumption.

From the adoption of eco-friendly packaging material to the elimination of single-use plastics and the adoption of locally sourced calabash gourds for packaging and serving, our industry players have found a way to tow the line of sustainable production practices. More commendable are their community-based recycling and waste management initiatives which have educated and sensitized consumers on meaningful ways of supporting the sustainability agenda of local beverage manufacturers.”

The Chief Executive Officer further congratulated the winners of the various categories describing each win as “well deserved “and one that brings the scheme closer to its vision of helping grow our local beverage brands and subsequently widening their footprint on the international market.

GBA is organized under the theme “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry”. To usher in the awards night, nominations were opened to allow the public and beverage companies to nominate their favorite beverage brands. Closure of the nominations ushered organizers into the voting phase which allowed the public to vote for their favorite brand in the Product of the Year Category. This year’s edition of the GBA witnessed fierce competition at the voting stages with a 20% increase in voter turnout compared to the previous edition.

Ghana Beverage Awards is proudly supported by the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG), Consumer Protection Agency (CPA), Food Research Institute (FRI) under CSIR, Perception Management International (PMI), Quick SMS, Silverbird Cinemas, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA). Its media partners are Citi FM, Happy FM, YFM, YTV, Neesim FM Bolga & Tamale, MX24, Business and Financial Times, njdjlive.com, and Ghanaweb.