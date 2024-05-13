The Electoral Commission (EC) has rectified errors in its publication of the daily voter registration figures in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

EC issued a press release at the end of day four of the exercise and indicated that 143,014 eligible voters had been registered.

Less than 24 hours after the release of the day-four figures, the EC released a follow-up statement making amendments that the figure for day three for the Upper East region was repeated.

“The Electoral Commission has noted some mistakes in the daily voter registration figures earlier published. The mistakes appeared in the total registered figures stated for days two and three although the individual regional figures were accurate, while the day three figure for Upper East was repeated for day four. All these have been corrected.”

The EC, however, added that the errors did not affect its total tabulation and so “at the end of the four days the total number of registered voters remain 143, 014.”

The registration exercise, which commenced on Tuesday, May 7, targets first-time voters and those who wish to obtain a voter card.

The 21-day exercise is scheduled to conclude on May 27, 2024.

623,000 first-time voters are expected to be added to the voter register at the end of the exercise.

A regional breakdown of the registration figures is as follows: Greater Accra region has registered 17,837 voters; North East, 3,948; Upper East, 6,691; Northern, 10,373; Bono, 4,900; Bono East, 5,118; Volta, 7,512; Upper West, 5,256; Eastern, 14,884; Central, 15,434; Ahafo, 3,889; and Ashanti, 25,558.

The remaining registrations include 5,638 from Western North; 4,206 from Oti; 2,989 from Savannah; and 8,781 from Western region. The EC continues to work towards achieving its registration target before the end of the exercise.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital