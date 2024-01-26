Former President John Mahama has called on the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) to shed its perceived partisan leanings and consistently advocate for national interest, regardless of the political party in power.

During a meeting with organized labour representatives in Kumasi, Mahama criticized the GBA’s apparent silence on certain critical issues under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, contrasting it with their vocal stances during past National Democratic Congress (NDC) governments.

He cited specific examples where the GBA’s silence seemed deafening, including alleged human rights violations and questionable government decisions.

This, Mahama argued, undermines the Bar Association’s credibility and raises concerns about its commitment to upholding justice and accountability for all Ghanaians.

“GBA spoke about perception. Well, what’s the reality? Does the GBA go to sleep when the NPP is in power and wake up when the NDC is in power? We will see. In 2025, we will see whether you will wake up. But it’s true. You know yourselves that it is true that when the NPP is in power they do the most outrageous things and you are quiet.

“And yet when NDC is in power the least mistake and GBA has issued a press release. And you know it’s true. So the point is the truth is one and the truth is the same under Rawlings, it is the same under Kufuor, it is the same under Mills, it is the same under John Mahama, it is the same under Akufo-Addo. The truth does not change.

“And so if you are concerned with people’s rights, you are concerned with protecting human rights and freedoms, you must be consistent under any administration not only concerned under some administrations and not under other administration,” Mr stated.

