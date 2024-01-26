Celebrated Ghanaian Singer and songwriter Wiyaala is set to rock the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra on January 27, 2024.

Wiyaala who has been praised around the world for her dynamic voice and fascinating stage act will be joined on stage by The Yaga Yagas, a group of four classically-trained Jazz fusion musicians she met in Slovenia in 2019.

They have bonded well since then and have featured at several high-profile shows across Europe.

Her partnership with the Slovenian musicians has been beneficial to both parties, culminating in the recording of an album in April 2023 called ‘Segerege.’ It comprises 11 songs inspired by Wiyaala’s background at Funsi in the Upper West Region.

The album, expected to come out in the first half of 2024, embraces a wide variety of musical approaches. Featured on it are Wiyaala, Miha Petric, Jošt Lampret, Nejc Skofic and Žiga Kožar.

always displaying originality, Wiyaala has wowed audiences everywhere she’s been. It has been her policy to steer her path, with her cherished roots in the Upper West Region of Ghana being a big source of inspiration.

At the last show, she headlined at +233, the ‘Tinambanyi” crooner sang and danced for over two hours and in the process, got everyone around to sing and dance along with her.

Her repertoire at the +233 this time will differ from her last, but patrons can still expect an enrapturing show at the 9:00 pm concert.