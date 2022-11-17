Ghanaian artiste Edem and other artistes from Ghana will be in Mexico in May 2023 for the maiden Ghana Mexico Day.

At the official launch held in Accra yesterday, Edem, one of the performers, said it is a great platform to showcase Ghanaian culture to the world.

“It’s a concert intended to export the creative arts and culture to the shores of Mexico; a group of people and an amazing team. A group of people went to Mexico and realised that as a growing continent with Afrobeats and traditional music and all the kind of sounds we have, there are a lot of emerging markets across the globe and in as much as African music is becoming big, we still have a lot of work to do,” he said.

He added that Mexico is one of the places that have a close synergy with Ghana’s highlife as evident in their salsa.

He said the event will foster cross-cultural collaboration between Ghana and Mexico.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Volta Regime Music Group, said the programme will also offer a learning space for Ghanaian creatives that attend the event in May next year.

Present at the launch of as the Acting President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bessa Simons and Jones Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

In his Address, Bessa Simons highlighted Ghana’s relationship with Mexico over the years and

“I believe that the Ghana Mexico Day 2023 will contribute to the ongoing effort of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts Culture, to showcase the diverse opportunities available in Ghana and also contribute to growing the numbers of arrivals from Mexico,” Bessa noted.

Bessa Simons, the Acting President of MUSIGA speaking at the the official launch of Ghana Mexico Day#GhanaWeekend pic.twitter.com/4fbT6oky6R — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) November 16, 2022

Representing the GTA, Jones Nelson assured the organisers of the authority’s unflinching support for the event.

Also present at the launch of Ghana Mexico Day were King Ayisoba, Giovani Caleb (the MC), Dela Botri, Lyrical Joe, among other dignitaries.

The programme put together by Big Twins Dance Ensemble, and Red Creativica, is supported by the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Mexican Embassy in Ghana.