Ghanaian singer, Wiyaala, has received an invitation to become a member of the Recording Academy, organizers of the globally-acclaimed Grammy Awards.

Wiyaala joins over 2,700+ music professionals from wide-ranging backgrounds, genres, and disciplines who have become members of the Recording Academy.

“I am GRATEFUL. Thank you! @RecordingAcad for inviting me to be a member. #Roarrrr PAY ATTENTION” she tweeted.

Wiyaala sings in her native languages Sissala and Waala as well as English. She joins the 2022 member class, Music’s Bold New Generation, of the Recording Academy.

According to the official website of the GRAMMYs, Wiyaala’s membership not only allows her to vote, but also enables her to have an impact on other areas of the music industry as well. As a member, she is able to:

Submit projects for GRAMMY consideration Vote in the process (Voting level members only)

Advocate for music rights Assist with music education programs and career development.

Be involved with MusiCares & the Healthy Essentials workshops that guide music people through issues involving dental, vision, hearing and more.

Receive discounts on gear, conferences, festivals and more.

