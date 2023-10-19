Multiple-award-winning gospel artiste, Nana Yaw Boakye better known as MOGmusic has sent his fans into ecstasy with the news that his “Koinonia Phase II” album is under consideration for a Grammy Award

Grammy consideration is not an automatic nomination, but it is a necessary step in the process.

MOGmusic is considering a possible nomination with his recent album “Koinonia Phase II.”

He’s looking forward to being nominated in the Best Gospel Album, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist categories.

The celebrated Ghanaian gospel singer is also the first Ghanaian gospel musician to be admitted into the Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards.

In a post on X, MOGmusic said: “I want to express my gratitude to @RecordingAcad for this consideration. Ghana to the world, Africa to the world, The Gospel to the world.”

A Grammy win would be a historic moment for Ghanaian music and would help to further raise the profile of Ghanaian artists around the world.

