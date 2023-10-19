As part of activities to mark its 125th anniversary, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) will on Saturday, October 21 embark on a clean-up exercise.

The exercise which also forms part of preparations ahead of the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III will take place from 6:00 am to 10:00 am in the Okai South Sub-Metro, Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro, and Ablekuma South Sub-Metro.

This was made known in a statement issued by the AMA on Wednesday.

The Assembly indicated that all commercial activities, including markets, shops, transportation, and other economic ventures, were to cease operations for the aforementioned duration.

It also encouraged all residents, businesses, traders, and shop proprietors to coordinate similar efforts in their respective communities, adhering to the AMA Sanitation, Cleaning, and Communal Labour Bye-laws of 2017, which would be rigorously enforced by Environmental Health Officers (Saman Saman).

“Furthermore, in accordance with the Ga Traditional Council’s amended directive for the closure of all shops and markets on Saturday, October 28, 2023, the Assembly will also carry out a derating operation at four market centres: 31st Makola, Makola Nos. 2, Agbogbloshie, and London Markets,” AMA added.