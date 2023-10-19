The Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) has urged the Ministry of Education (MoE) to relocate students affected by the spillage of the Akosombo dam to other safe educational facilities.

That, the GNUTS said was to ensure that these students continued their studies and were not left behind.

GNUTS said this in a statement issued on Thursday.

“We also sincerely request the Ministry of Education to swiftly relocate affected students to the nearest safe educational facilities, guaranteeing the uninterrupted continuation of their studies,” it stated.

GNUTS further reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and prosperity of the victims, particularly the students, and extended its deepest sympathy to the communities affected by this disaster.

“Together, we shall surmount this adversity and strive toward a safer and more resilient future,” it added.

Click here to read the full statement from GNUTS