A renowned pharmaceutical company called Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd. has come to the aid of the flood-affected residents of Akosombo Dam Village in a very heartwarming show of compassion and community harmony.

The corporation has greatly supported the ongoing relief effort organised by Citi FM and Citi TV with its kind donation of a variety of pharmaceutical products and emergency medications valued at a significant amount in Ghanaian cedis.

The Akosombo Dam spill caused devastating floods that have left an estimated 30,000 people homeless and facing extreme situations. Heartbreaking stories of victims turning to drinking tainted water have shocked Citi FM listeners and dramatically impacted viewers who have seen the upsetting photos from the afflicted areas.

The generosity of Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd. goes beyond traditional help; the company has kindly offered to use its large fleet of water tankers to transport clean, drinkable water to areas that are in dire need.

The Chief Operating Officer of Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd, David Kafui Klutse said they were moved to contribute to the relief campaign because they are not too far from some of the affected communities.

“From where we are located, we are not too far from the affected communities and as a responsible company, we think we can’t just sit down and see some of our fellow Ghanaians suffer. So we’ve come this morning, we are responding to your call and we’ve come to present some infusions.

“You know the water has now been contaminated with local refuse and some of the sewage, everything has been contaminated and people might end up in hospitals if care is not taken. So we are donating some infusions this morning. Some normal salines, some cholera replacement fluid, and some antibiotics that the hospitals can use.”

A Profile of Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd

Being the leading sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing firm in Ghana, Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd. takes great pride in its ability to provide a wide range of sterile dosage forms. These types include biological products, vaccinations, inhalational anaesthetic solutions, large-volume parenterals (intravenous infusions), ear and Nasal drops, and small-volume parenterals. Each product complies with the exacting guidelines established by the WHO CGMP.

The Ghana Food and Drugs Authority conducts routine inspections of the company’s cutting-edge manufacturing facilities. Its large-volume parenteral manufacturing line, in particular, has two Rommelag Blow-Fill-Seal machines and state-of-the-art clean room capabilities.

These devices can produce an astounding 200,000 bottles a day when used in tandem. Moreover, their ophthalmic production line is equipped with a 264,000-vial per day installed capacity. This establishes Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd. as a major participant in West African sterile manufacturing, especially with regard to production capacity.

Dedication to the Well-Being of Ghana

Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd. was established on February 2, 2017, and it is located in Larkpleku, in the Ningo-Prampram District of Ghana’s Greater Accra area. The company was founded as the 107th factory under the government’s One-District, One-Factory (1D1F) policy.

The Ghana Exim Bank provided assistance in making this achievement possible, and on April 22, 2022, H. E. Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo, the president of the Republic of Ghana, formally opened the manufacturing plant.

In addition to being a member of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Ghana (PMAG), Atlantic Lifesciences is associated with Pharmanova Ltd. Currently, the company supports the African Vaccine Manufacturing Initiative (AVMI) in addition to having a committed team of over 350 experts working for it.

Investment in the Production of Vaccines

With the great assistance of a technology transfer partner, Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd. has accomplished the remarkable feat of investing in and outfitting a vaccination facility with two production lines for the filling and finishing of vaccines (e.g., Tetanus toxoid) and immunoglobulins (e.g., antisnake venom serum).

The steadfast dedication demonstrated by Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd. and the significant resources it has provided to the underprivileged are good examples of the resilience and kindness found in our communities even in the face of adversity. With relief efforts ongoing and additional spilling from the Akosombo Dam anticipated, the community’s unwavering attitude of support is essential to providing much-needed aid to those impacted.