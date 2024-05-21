Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the “Kayeyei Empowerment Programme,” an initiative aimed at training approximately 5,000 head porters across various hostels and skills training centres in the country.

This programme, a commitment made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer following a visit to head porters in 2019, is designed to enhance the skills of head porters, create transitional job opportunities, and elevate their socio-economic status.

The programme would begin with groups of 600 beneficiaries at the Madina and Ashaiman hostel facilities with each beneficiary receiving seed money of GHC1000 to support their endeavours.

The beneficiaries would also be accommodated in a hostel and undergo six weeks of training in various skills including bead-making, decoration, soap-making, manicure, pedicure, and baking.

At the programme’s launch in Accra on Tuesday, Dr Bawumia stated that participants would benefit from transformative learning experiences and would be provided with starter packs to ensure they do not revert to being head porters.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Kofi Baah Agyapong said the programme would help address some challenges faced by female head porters.