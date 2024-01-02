The management of Citi FM/Citi TV has, for the second time, donated relief items to the victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage at Mafi Aklamador in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

Citi FM and Citi TV’s Volta Relief Project, backed by viewers, listeners, and corporate partners, remain steadfast in providing aid to those affected by the Volta River overflow and Akosombo Dam spillage crises.

Displaced residents, now in various temporary shelters due to the flood, have struggled to secure essential supplies.

Some of the beneficiary communities include Mafi Derine, Mafi Dokpo, Battor, Kebegodo, Aklamador, Dove, Atsemkope, Akpokope, Gbadakope, and Ahokope communities.

The donation was made in response to a request from a former member of parliament for Central Tongu, Joe Kwashie Amewugah Gidisu.

Mr. Gidisu, who opened his home to accommodate some of the affected victims since the spillage, has constantly sought help for the affected persons.

Delivering the items, the Programmes Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV, Mr. Richard Mensah, expressed the station’s unwavering commitment to supporting the affected victims during these challenging times.

“On behalf of the management of Citi FM/Citi TV and our listeners, we are here to donate generously to you. We are in it for a long haul, and it’s not over yet for us to support you. For us, it’s a calling.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the victims, the MP assured to distribute the items judiciously.

“We are grateful to Citi FM/Citi TV, I want to assure the donors that their support is in the right place. Items will be distributed judiciously, and we will later give an account of the distribution,” Joe Kwashie Amewugah Gidisu assured.

The relief items, including rice, oil, water, gari, maize, sardines, sugar, second-hand clothes, drinks, and more, were received by Mr. Joe Gidisu and the Chief of Mafi Aklamador, Torgbe Amu V, Kofi Gershon Dzisenu, on behalf of the victims.

They conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the management and Staff of Citi FM/Citi TV, as well as the media house’s cherished listeners and viewers.

Some affected victims, sharing their thoughts with Citi News, appealed for additional support for those still grappling with the aftermath of the spillage.

“We really appreciate the gesture, but we need more support,” they said.

Torgbe Amu V, Kofi Gershon Dzisenu, the Chief of Mafi Aklamador, expressed profound gratitude for the gesture.

Citi FM and Citi TV, through the generosity of their listeners and viewers, have already extended a helping hand to the victims of the overflow of the Volta River and subsequent Akosombo Dam spillage disaster in many affected communities, bringing smiles to the faces of thousands in the affected communities.

The efforts included the donation of assorted relief items such as mattresses, cooking utensils, blankets, rice, beans, maize, sachet water, and mosquito nets, as part of the relief campaign.