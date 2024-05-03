The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into the alleged electoral offence involving temporary officers of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso Dr Kingsley Nyarko during the by-election at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

A viral video on April 30 during the by-election showed Dr Nyarko placing a white envelope on a table in front of two EC officials during the by-election. ‘

The action led to allegations of potential influence over the electoral process.

In a post on X on Friday, the police confirmed the commencement of investigations into the incident.

They stated that the individuals involved have been invited to aid in the investigation, and that they were collaborating with the EC in the matter.

“The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the alleged electoral offence involving some temporary officers of the Electoral Commission and a Member of Parliament during the by-election at Ejisu in the Ashanti region.”

“The persons involved, George Sasu, Regina Serwaa and Dr Kingsley Nyarko have subsequently been invited by the Police to assist the investigation and their statements duly taken. Police is working together with the Electoral Commission as the investigation continues,” it stated.

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the alleged electoral offence involving some temporary officers of the Electoral Commission and a Member of Parliament during the by-election at Ejisu in the Ashanti region. — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) May 3, 2024

The persons involved, George Sasu, Regina Serwaa and Dr Kingsley Nyarko have subsequently been invited by the Police to assist the investigation and their statements duly taken. Police is working together with the Electoral Commission as the investigation continues. — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) May 3, 2024

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital