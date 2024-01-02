Youth supporters of Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk, a contender in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Bimbilla constituency, have vandalized some properties belonging to the party.

The angry supporters massed up at the constituency office on Tuesday evening, January 2, demanding reasons why Alhaji Zaruk’s name has been removed from the list containing names of persons to be vetted.

The youth are threatening to burn down the party office if the name is not restored.

They burnt tyres and pelted stones at the office. It took the intervention of the military to disperse the angry supporters.

In an interview with Citi News, some youth said, “We want the two of them to contest. If the MP claims that he’s working for the constituency, if you know you have the base here, why is he running away from the contest? We are in a democracy; we have to choose, and whoever will win will represent the party. We will accept and support the person. We haven’t gone for the vetting, and you have already removed his name, on what basis? We want to know why his name is removed from the list.”

The regional vetting of the parliamentary hopefuls is scheduled to start tomorrow, January 3 to 5, 2024.