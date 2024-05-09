The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has described as mere political talk, promises by New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, regarding the ownership of Ghana’s mineral resources.

Dr Bawumia, during his campaign tour of the Bono region, pledged to ensure 100% Ghanaian ownership of mineral resources if elected into power.

He expressed concern over the existing framework of Ghana’s mining sector, suggesting that it creates an impression that Ghanaians do not fully own the country’s minerals.

However, Independent Presidential Candidate Alan Kyerematen, in an interview with the Chronicle Newspaper, refuted the vice president’s promise, stating that it constitutes political rhetoric and propaganda.

Kyerematen added that, by law, minerals already belong to the citizens.

Mr. Kyerematen explained that Article 257 (6) of the 1992 Constitution already guarantees that all mineral resources in their natural state within Ghana and its territorial waters are vested in the President on behalf of the Ghanaian people.

He pointed out that this includes both solid and liquid minerals, with specific laws governing access and management.

The former trade minister said: “So, Ghanaians already own 100% of their mineral resources by law. The impression being created by the Vice President that he will make Ghanaians own 100% of their natural resources is misleading and amounts to populist propaganda,” he stated.

