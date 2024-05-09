The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has warned the public to avoid sagging or fallen electrical conductors during rainy days, citing potential fatal risks.

In a statement released by the company on Thursday, May 9 the power distributor said “ECG wishes to caution all and sundry to be extremely careful during rainy days not to go near any sagging or fallen electrical conductor since it could be fatal,” it stated.

The company further advised that any incidents of individual or localized outages, as well as fallen or sagging conductors within customers’ vicinities, should be promptly reported.

“Individual/localized outages and incidents of fallen or sagging conductors within customers’ vicinities should be reported to the ECG Call Centre on 0302-611611, the nearest ECG office, or reach us on our social media handles via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for prompt intervention,” it stated.

