The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has once again absolved itself of blame for the Akosombo dam spillage disaster.

Over 30,000 people were displaced after the Volta River Authority (VRA) spilled excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams in September 2023.

Stakeholders questioned the data-sharing system between the GMA and VRA; however, the Director-General of the Agency, Eric Asuman, says the agency provided VRA with the necessary rainfall data.

“Our forecast indicated that we were going to have an above-normal forecast. That was early enough for anybody to watch and be prepared and take the necessary precautions. It couldn’t have been the fact that GMA didn’t give them information. We did, and the news came that we were being blamed. If you talk to the right people at VRA, they will tell you that couldn’t have been the problem of GMA,” he said.

