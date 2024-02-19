The outgoing Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and Minister-Designate for the Health Ministry, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has reaffirmed the NHIA’s commitment to supporting all military health establishments.

During a visit to the new Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Col. Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Dr. Okoe Boye commended the military for their vital role in the battle against COVID-19.

The military’s efforts, he disclosed, have been captured in a book titled ‘Fellow Ghanaians: Telling Ghana’s COVID-19 Story, a Journey of Fear, Facts, Faith, and Fortune’.

“As a member of the COVID-19 task force, when COVID-19 was a crisis, I remember the key role that was played by the army. I remember those dark nights when logistics had to be flown up North, sanitizers for kids, face masks for teachers, and essentials for hospitals. I remember coming to the Air Force base, flying with your men, to distribute some of these items. They were front-line workers, taking the risk and taking on the virus.

Because I was part of the whole battle, by the grace of God, I went through some very challenging assignments to put together all our experiences as a country for the 3 to 4 years that the virus roamed within our borders. Finally, the book is ready. President Akufo-Addo has given his forward to the book. He has had the first copy, and we have settled on March 20 for the launch of Ghana’s experience with COVID-19. The NHIA is committed to supporting all military health establishments.”

Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Col. Thomas Oppong-Peprah, expressed appreciation for the ongoing collaboration between the military and the NHIA.

He highlighted the importance of being prepared for future pandemics, stressing the need to establish a biomedical unit as a key takeaway from their experiences.

“Very exposed as front liners, but we executed this professionally, and we learned lessons. We need to prepare for future outbreaks of such pandemics. And so there’s the need for us to establish a biomedical unit, well-trained and well-resourced, to immediately respond to such outbreaks. So that we are not caught unprepared. We will call on your office for advice, guidance, and effective collaboration in doing this,” he stated.

