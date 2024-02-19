A former electoral area coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Lawra constituency of the Upper West region, Albert Diyuoh, has defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Diyuoh cited a perceived deviation from the core principles that initially drew him to the party as the primary reason for his departure.

Speaking to Citi News, Albert Diyuoh indicated that he would thus channel his energy and resources to ensure the NDC wins the upcoming December general elections.

“As a political animal, I believe I have something to offer my people and Ghana at large and therefore, reigning from the NPP after a sober reflection, I decided to join the NDC because the principles that I have as a person seem to align even more with the NDC than the NPP.”

