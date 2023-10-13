Afro-Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla better known as Stonebwoy has sent his fans into a frenzy with the news that his latest album, 5th Dimension, is under consideration for a Grammy Award.

Stonebwoy shared the great news on his Facebook page, expressing his gratitude and thankfulness for the opportunity to tell his story through his music.

He also added that the phenomenal journey of his music career continues, and it has now reached the Recording Academy.

5th Dimension, which was released on April 28, 2023, has gained massive attention around the world, recording millions of streams on Spotify and Audiomack.

The 17-track album is a collection of sounds that showcase Stonebwoy’s ability to seamlessly fuse different genres and cultures into his music.

It features both local and international artists such as Stormzy, Angelique Kidjo, Davido, Maphorisa, Shaggy, Dexta Daps, Mereba, and Jaz Karis.

Fans of Stonebwoy are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Grammy nominees, which is expected to take place in November 2023.