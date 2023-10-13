The Association of Chaplains of Senior High Schools (ASOCHAPS) in the Ashanti Region is set to hold its 2023 conference on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

The conference dubbed “The Importance of Chaplains in Ghana’s Educational System” will come off at the Living Waters Chapel A/G (Behind Luv FM, Kumasi) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chaplains from over 100 Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region are expected to take part in this event.

“We are about 150 members comprising chaplains from all the Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region. This will be the first conference in the history of the association. The conference is geared towards beefing up our roles and finding innovative ways of getting students closer to God,” Secretary of the Association, Pastor Bruno Nyarko said in an interview ahead of the conference.