The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, committed no crime despite the announcement by the Ghana Police Service of his involvement in some disturbances that occurred at Kukuom in the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise.

A statement by the police indicated that the MP was arrested for his involvement in a fracas that ensued at a registration centre on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

But the NDC in a response on Monday, May 13, condemned the arrest and questioned the professionalism of the Police in handling such matters.

“The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms the unprofessional haste of the Ghana Police Service to publish the so-called arrest of the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, and create the impression all over the media as though he has committed a crime. For emphasis, Hon. Collins Dauda has committed no crime. The allegation by the Police that he was involved in some disturbances at the ongoing voter registration in Kukuom is palpably false and must be treated with the contempt it deserves,” a statement signed by its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi noted.

The NDC explained that the commotion was caused by thugs allegedly affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP). It alleged that the thugs blocked the registration centre in question, prevented supporters of the NDC from leaving and suddenly began shooting, which story the statement said was corroborated by the police report.

The NDC’s statement said at no point in time as the violence was unfolding was Collins Dauda present at the centre.

“We wish to place on record that, at no point was the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Hon. Collins Dauda present at the Kukuom registration center on Saturday, 11th May, 2024. Contrary to the claim by the Ghana Police Service, Hon. Collins Dauda was busily monitoring the ongoing registration exercise in his Constituency, Asutifi South and was nowhere near the incident at Kukuom which is located in the Asunafo South constituency.”

NDC RESPONDS TO ARREST OF THE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR ASUTIFI SOUTH, HON. COLLINS DAUDA IN CONNECTION WITH ONGOING VOTER REGISTRATION EXERCISE.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken note of a statement by the Ghana Police Service, that it has arrested the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Hon. Collins Dauda for his alleged involvement in some disturbances at a Voter Registration Center at Kukuom in the Asunafo South constituency in the Ahafo Region.

Having had the benefit of the facts surrounding the said incident, the party wishes to respond as follows;

1. On or about 10:00am on Saturday, 11th May, 2024, a group of thugs belonging to the ruling New Patriotic Party numbering about 40, besieged the Asunafo South Constituency registration center at Kukuom.

2. Wearing face masks and dressed in what looked like military apparel, these NPP thugs unleashed violence on the registration center. They attacked and chased away perceived first-time NDC voters numbering about 150, who were in a queue waiting to be registered.

3. These hooded NPP thugs who were led by one “Anointing”, threatened the accredited NDC agent, Police Officers and other observers, insisting that they will not allow the first-time voters to be registered. The attacks persisted from 10:00am until 3:00pm on that fateful day.

4. At about 3:00pm, the Police at Kukuom called for reinforcement from the Regional Police Command at Goaso. This did not however deter the NPP bandits, who continued to engage in heated verbal exchanges with the Police at the scene, insisting that they will not allow the perceived supporters of the NDC to register.

5. In the midst of the pandemonium, one Daniel Arthur, a known NDC member and the Assembly Member for the Denyase Electoral Area: Abu, the NDC Coordinator for Asarekrom Electoral Area as well as the NDC’s registration agent at the center, were severely brutalized by the NPP thugs.

6. Upon hearing about the ongoing chaos, some NDC supporters, rushed to the scene to ascertain the situation for themselves and offer some support to the NDC supporters who were under attack. Upon seeing the NDC supporters, some of the NPP thugs bolted. Calm was restored at the center for sometime, allowing some of the harassed supporters of the NDC to register.

7. In a sudden turn of events, one of the NPP thugs drove across and blocked the road when the Asutifi South NDC supporters were leaving the center. He then pulled a gun and began to shoot indiscriminately at the NDC supporters in their vehicle. At this point, the NDC supporters in exercise of their right to self-defence, shot back to deter the thugs. No one sustained gunshot injuries.

8. This fact was corroborated by the Police in their investigative report read to Hon. Collins Dauda, MP for Asutifi South, in the presence of Hon. Eric Opoku, MP for Asunafo South, at a meeting on the morning of Sunday, 12th May, 2024.

9. We wish to place on record that, at no point was the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Hon. Collins Dauda present at the Kukuom registration center on Saturday, 11th May, 2024. Contrary to the claim by the Ghana Police Service, Hon. Collins Dauda was busily monitoring the ongoing registration exercise in his Constituency, Asutifi South and was nowhere near the incident at Kukuom which is located in the Asunafo South constituency.

10. Several NDC supporters who were hospitalised after being brutalized by the NPP thugs, have since lodged official complaints with the Kukuom Police.

11. The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms the unprofessional haste of the Ghana Police Service to publish the so-called arrest of the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, and create the impression all over the media as though he has committed a crime. For emphasis, Hon. Collins Dauda has committed no crime. The allegation by the Police that he was involved in some disturbances at the ongoing voter registration in Kukuom is palpably false and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

12. The National Democratic Congress reiterates our commitment to peace in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise. We are a law-abiding political party committed to respecting the laws of the country. Our Parliamentary Candidates, agents and supporters throughout the country have so far comported themselves in the ongoing exercise, even in the face of extreme provocation and in some cases, violent attacks.

13. We are however concerned by the widespread violent incidents across the country in which NDC supporters have been at the receiving end of unprovoked brutalities, intimidation and harassments from the ruling New Patriotic Party, as happened in Adugyama in the Ahafo-ano South East Constituency in the Ashanti region, few days ago.

14. We wish to remind the Ghana Police Service of their responsibility to protect all stakeholders in the ongoing voter registration exercise. The Ghana Police must display professionalism and impartiality in maintaining law and order, and be fair to all actors in the political space.

15. We cannot accept a situation where the Police choose to watch on and take little action against NPP thugs who unleash unprovoked violence on NDC supporters in broad daylight.

16. Even though we in the NDC will never initiate any such attacks, let it be known, that our supporters reserve the right to defend themselves against any violence or attacks.

SIGNED.

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.

National Communications Officer

