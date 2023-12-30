One of Ghana’s giants in the hotel industry, Royal Cossy Hills Hotel, located in Jirapa in the Upper West region, is set to unleash one of its major flagship programs dubbed “Safari Fest” with celebrated music artists in the country billed for the program.

This year’s event, organized to usher in the new year, will be graced by artists like Andrew Samini, Wiyaala, and Fancy Gadam, the One Donn.

Celebrated for their stagecraft and thrilling performances in the entertainment sector, the trio leads a pack of performers billed for the program scheduled for January 1, 2024.

Known for its breathtaking scenery and captivating cultural experiences, the Royal Cossy Hills Hotels, popularly called “Jirapa Dubai,” rose to prominence as one of the most aesthetically appealing tourist sites in the entire country.

The Safari Fest goes beyond just a music festival as it includes culture and the natural beauty of the Upper West Region.

Attendees are expected to enjoy world-class hospitality and accommodation facilities to confirm the standards at Royal Cossy Hills.

This year’s Safari Fest boasts an extraordinary lineup of Ghanaian musical luminaries, each bringing their unique flair to the stage. Samini, a prolific reggae and dancehall artist with a career spanning decades, is set to captivate the audience with his infectious rhythms and powerful stage presence.

Wiyaala, the Afro-pop sensation known for her soulful voice and energetic performances, promises to light up the crowd with her compelling music.

Finally, Fancy Gadam, also known as One Donn, is heavily tipped to leave lasting impressions with his stagecraft.

The annual program has evolved into a ritual with the country’s entertainment moguls assembled under one roof.

Management of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel has indicated that all is set for the Safari Fest, which promises to give patrons an unforgettable memory.