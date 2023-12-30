Two armed men on a motorbike have robbed a Forex Bureau of about GH¢400,000.

According to Citi News sources, the incident occurred around Amanfro Top Town in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Alhaji Mumuni, the owner of the Forex Bureau and a gold dealer, stated that the suspects monitored their movements from Kasoa Zongo and eventually robbed them at Amanfro Top Town, where they operate.

“We received a call from a client in Amanfro, so we decided to meet them. While we were on our way, we noticed two people on motorbikes, but we didn’t pay much attention. As we approached our destination, the two men on the motorbike attacked us and demanded the money in the bag. My other brother resisted, but one of the robbers insisted and pulled out a gun, firing a warning shot. With no other choice, my brother handed over the bag to the robbers. In the bag, we had about four hundred thousand cedis, including some foreign currency. We have reported the case to the Ngleshie Amanfro Police, and they have visited the scene to commence the investigation,” Alhaji Mumuni told Citi News.

An eyewitness, Jonathan Essel, mentioned that they initially considered intervening, but the robbers were armed with guns, preventing them from taking any action.

“After the robbers took the bags, one of them claimed to be a police officer, and they were armed, making it difficult for us to confront them. There were two guys on a motorbike, and it had no number plate,” Jonathan Essel added.