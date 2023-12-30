Tyrone Marhguy, the young Rastafarian denied admission to Achimota School due to his dreadlocks but was subsequently admitted after a court order, has earned two awards from the American Mathematics Olympiad 2023 for his outstanding achievements in Grade 12.

Marhguy was crowned the 2023 overall national top scorer, earning the Gold medal, after competing with over 150,000 students across the globe.

He was also awarded the Vanda Science International Olympiad in the Silver category out of 38,000 test-takers.

He has officially been inducted into the International Junior Honour Society, 2023.

The event took place at the Chartered Institute of Bankers Hall in Accra on December 29, 2023.

The awards were aimed at honouring students, teachers and deserving players in the educational space for the ATDP and Olympiad 2022 Academic Season.

“It’s amazing and interesting to have the awards, it was science and some other stuff. I feel excited to have this opportunity to experience non-Ghanaian problem-solving,” he told Citinewsroom.com.

On Tuesday, December 19, Marhguy aced the West African Senior Secondary School Examinations (WASSCE), scoring an impressive 8 As.

His remarkable achievement comes after a challenging journey marked by a highly publicized school admission rejection that sparked a nationwide debate on discrimination and ultimately led to a landmark court victory for Marhguy and his fellow students.