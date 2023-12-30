At the Akwaaba Village in Accra, Ghana, a symphony of resilience and determination echoed through the air from the midnight of December 24 through to the midmorning of December 29, 2023, as Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a ‘distinguished’ Ghanaian media personality, embarked on a groundbreaking Sing-a-thon.

Enduring the strains of continuous singing for an unprecedented 126 hours and 52 minutes, Afua had set her sights on etching her name in the Guinness World Records (GWRs), aiming to surpass the previous record of 105 hours held by Sunil Waghmare from Nagpur, India.

This sonic odyssey involved not only an extraordinary display of vocal endurance, but also a profound exploration of human’s remarkable ability to push the boundaries of what is perceived as possible.

For the most part, the world has marvelled at Afua’s ability to sing hundreds of both dated and recent Ghanaian tunes. Others have also expressed profound admiration for her capability to stay awake for the five-day-long conquest.

However, there is more to explore beyond the musical notes – the mental strength and mindset that drove her unique adventure have not been thoroughly discussed yet. This piece sets out to examine the mental aspects of Afua’s endurance, motivation, and resilience, while also explaining the psychological foundations of her remarkable journey in a practical way.

My primary objective is to leverage Afua’s accomplishment as a catalyst to motivate the youth to actively confront challenges and expand the limits of their capabilities. In the paragraphs that follow, I discuss seven lessons we can draw from Afua’s feat to nudge us to think about the goals we set, recognise our own capacity to push boundaries, overcome challenges, and create a symphony of our own potential.

Lesson 1: Endurance comprises physical-cum-mental toughness

Afua’s exceptional endurance and resilience during the Sing-a-thon unveiled the profound capabilities of the human psyche. By endurance, I do not only mean her physical strength but, even more importantly, her psychological triumph. Afua’s conquest revealed the intricate dance between mind and body.

The psychological stamina she exhibited went beyond a simple test of vocal strength; it was also a clear demonstration of the mental tenacity needed to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges. Afua’s feat should prompt us to explore the concept of psychological stamina—the reservoir of mental strength and fortitude that enables individuals to endure, persist, and thrive in the face of adversity.

I would contend that psychological stamina is the unseen force that propelled Afua through each note, each hour, and the physiological turmoil that she had to endure. Wondering where she drew her psychological stamina from? Primarily from her deep sense of purpose (i.e., to etch her name in the esteemed GWR) and her passion for her craft, both of which served as powerful psychological motivators, enabling her to overcome physical and mental challenges.

The lesson here is clear: our capacity to endure is not solely determined by our physical prowess; the mind also plays a pivotal role. Our physical body is only as strong as the mental distress it survives. If you are looking to take on a new challenge in the year ahead, recognise the importance of mental conditioning and cultivate a mindset that embraces challenges and thrives under pressure.

Resilience is built through experience—and experience is gained through practice. Are you intrigued that she could sing hundreds of Ghanaian songs? You can too – of course after several weeks, months, and years of practice! James Clear put it more succinctly, “What looks like talent is often careful preparation; what looks like skill is often persistent revision.” Afua’s journey echoes the sentiment that success often emerges from persistent effort and steadfast commitment. The extent of our potential achievement is intricately linked to the strength of our mental fortitude, particularly when confronted with challenges that, at first glance, appear insurmountable.

Lesson 2: Set “correct difficulty” goals

What factors might compel an individual to sustain continuous singing for a period surpassing four days and nights, with the objective of achieving a world record? Afua’s motivation becomes a fascinating psychological exploration, revealing a complex interplay of personal passion, the pursuit of excellence, and the desire to leave an indelible mark on the world.

On many counts, Afua’s goal was not just audacious; it was also a testament to the power of setting goals that stretch one’s limits. Her decision to undertake this challenge was a deliberate act of setting a challenging, yet achievable goal. The ambitious nature of Afua’s goal served as a catalyst for motivation, instilling a profound sense of purpose, focus, and determination—thus propelling her to go beyond limits and achieve new successes.

As a practitioner in clinical and positive psychology, I frequently needed to encourage and guide clients to set goals that are of ‘correct difficulty,’ ones that strike a balance between being challenging and achievable. Setting a ‘correct difficulty’ goal involves finding a level of difficulty that requires effort and engagement but is not so challenging that it becomes overwhelming or demotivating. In the context of clinical and positive psychology, the idea is to encourage individuals to set goals that are realistic yet stretch their abilities, fostering a sense of accomplishment and motivation. Correct difficulty goals dare us to dream the impossible, helping us to discover our reservoirs of untapped potential.

Afua’s goal possessed the quality of ‘correct difficulty’ for two primary reasons. The first, which is a strength, was that she had learned the melodies and lyrics of several hundred Ghanaian (and possibly African) songs throughout the years—an impressive feat that left me in awe, as she demonstrated an intimate knowledge of each song’s nuances. This acquired musical proficiency served as a vast reservoir of invaluable resources, which, in the first place, compelled her to entertain the audacious idea of undertaking a Sing-a-thon.

The second, which is the challenge, is that despite mastering the lyrics of several hundred songs, a Sing-a-thon would necessitate singing continuously for several days to break the current record. The challenge entails maintaining both physical and mental toughness to stay awake, active, and sing for five days without losing her voice. A ‘correct difficulty’ goal is a well-balanced game; there should be a strength or resource to draw from to overcome a humanely possible adventure or challenge.

The challenge, in this case, was for Afua to defy nature by staying awake and singing audibly for several days. Additionally, there was the potential for regret in the event of failure. For the most part, Afua’s journey was a beacon which should encourage us to reflect on the importance of setting challenging, yet achievable goals. We have a choice: we can continue to play it safe – or decide to push ourselves to surpass our perceived limits and achieve greatness.

Lesson 3: Social/community support is a performance currency

The overwhelming support Afua received from the Ghanaian community, celebrities, and well-wishers was a powerful psychological motivator. Communal backing not only boosts our morale, but also contributes to our mental strength and resilience. This is a profound truth — social support is a cornerstone of mental strength and resilience. It becomes a shared experience where collective encouragement propels a person to surpass their challenges. Afua’s journey was a testament to the psychological impact of a supportive community, demonstrating the psychological benefits of social support.

The encouragement and cheers from the on-stage technical team, celebrities, and general populace created a supportive environment, fostering a sense of belonging and shared achievement. Simply put, Afua’s Sing-a-thon was not a solitary endeavour; it was a communal celebration of unity, individual excellence, and the enduring spirit of the Ghanaian people.

The enormous support she received from well-wishers was not just a backdrop; it was a psychological anchor that fuelled her journey. This calls for an appreciation of the role social support plays in our personal endeavours – especially in a relatively collectivistic society as ours. Whether pursuing individual goals or collective milestones, the strength drawn from a supportive community becomes a psychological bedrock for success. Social support/relationship is the new currency; often, we only need someone to believe in us and our dreams and to cheer us on. (I owe lunch to the gentleman on the technical team in a cap who kept dancing on stage, cheering Afua on!). In the words of Helen Keller, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

Lesson 4: Build your cognitive strength (resilience) too

The extended singing sessions demanded not just physical endurance, but also cognitive strategies to combat mental fatigue. Afua navigated this mental terrain incredibly well, often with her broad, infectious smile to the audience. This unveils the psychology behind overcoming exhaustion and persevering through prolonged feats. It appeared as though she (almost) lost her voice on the second day and took a long break, but she did not give up!

Afua’s journey becomes a case study in managing mental fatigue, demonstrating that the mind’s resilience is as crucial as physical stamina in achieving enduring accomplishments. Deliberate mental discipline, mindfulness, and strategic breaks can stave off exhaustion. Afua’s cognitive resilience becomes a blueprint for overcoming mental fatigue, not just in singing but in any field where sustained focus is required. Afua had an amazing technical and medical team, including an on-stage physical therapist. Maybe she had a psychologist too!

There are cogent reasons why corporations and football teams expend huge sums to engage psychologists, strategists, and coaches. In the words of Vince Lombardi, “Fatigue makes cowards of us all.” Yet, Afua’s mental discipline served as a counterforce, proving that with a strong mind, we can endure prolonged challenges and achieve feats beyond our initial perceived limits. The right words, phrases, or cheers from the right person at the right time go a long way in boosting our cognitive resilience, something we direly need to persevere during challenging times.

Lesson 5: Positive self-perception: the power within us

Afua’s self-efficacy — her belief in her ability to break the world record — served as a driving force. This psychological phenomenon, rooted in positive self-perception, was a force multiplier in her journey. A critical analysis of her self-efficacy would prompt a broader discussion on how cultivating a positive belief system influences an individual’s capacity to undertake and succeed in challenging tasks. Afua’s unwavering confidence becomes a testament to the power of self-belief in overcoming obstacles.

Cultivating a positive belief system is a psychological anchor that influences our capacity to undertake and succeed in challenging tasks. Think of an individual venturing into entrepreneurship. The challenges are numerous, but a positive belief system, akin to Afua’s, becomes a guiding force. This would involve visualising success, learning from setbacks, and maintaining confidence even in the face of uncertainties. For me, this psychological insight is a call to action for us, particularly the youth, to nurture a positive belief system – by recognising and challenging self-limiting beliefs, fostering a mindset that sees challenges not as insurmountable hurdles but as opportunities for growth and achievement. Henry Ford’s maxim, “Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right,” resonates here.

(Full disclosure: As a clinician, I have worked with and supported children, youth, and adults who have experienced physical, emotional, or sexual abuse—often from the very people who should protect them. Such traumatic experiences may leave a psychological scar and kill the victim’s self-confidence, self-esteem, and self-efficacy, often with lifelong implications. If you or someone you know is a victim of any of these forms of abuse, seek immediate professional support from a licensed psychologist or mental health professional).

Lesson 6: Hit and stay within the flow state for optimal performance

One psychological phenomenon which has not been well explicated – but played out clearly in Afua’s journey is the flow state. Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, a renowned positive psychologist, conceptualised and operationalised the flow state as a state wherein a person becomes fully immersed and focused on a task, thus signifying the pinnacle of optimal performance.

The flow state is the state that individuals often achieve their best work. A careful analysis of the video clip would show that Afua probably achieved the flow state from the latter part of the second day; hours after what looked like she was giving up, ironically. How did I know? From that point onwards, she started performing as if her challenges had faded into the background, and the singular focus on her singing became a meditative pursuit. Understanding and recognising when you reach optimal performance is pivotal for individuals seeking to push beyond perceived limits, as it illuminates the mental space where extraordinary feats become not only possible, but sustainable. Generally, the flow state involves a delicate balance between challenge and skill, where the task at hand aligns with one’s abilities. Since hitting the flow state, Afua continued consistently to sing at a low (but not off) key and seemed to be really having fun. Of course, she was fatigued and sleep-deprived, but she was in a state that seemed as if all other challenges were suppressed.

Consider a professional in a high-pressure job—finding the optimal performance zone requires aligning tasks with skill levels, maintaining focus, and managing stress. Afua’s ability to sustain a flow state during an extended singing session illustrates how we can push beyond our perceived limits by harnessing this psychological state. You do not have to believe me, but you should trust the words of the scholar who conceptualised the phenomenon – Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi – when he said, “The best moments in our lives are not the passive, receptive, relaxing times… the best moments usually occur if a person’s body or mind is stretched to its limits in a voluntary effort to accomplish something difficult and worthwhile.”

Lesson 7: An Asantewaa she is…

Afua’s Sing-a-thon was not merely about breaking a record; it was also a psychological empowerment tool, serving as a potentially valuable resource for inspiring and empowering the youth. Her journey has become a compelling case study to encourage the youth to reflect on their capabilities and consider pursuing challenging tasks for personal growth and development.

Consider a young artist who is hesitant to showcase their talent. Afua’s story becomes a catalyst, urging them to embrace challenges, overcome self-doubt, and recognise the untapped potential within. May I leverage Afua’s audacious pursuit and take the opportunity to re-echo the age-old assertion that challenges serve as stepping stones to growth. Practically, Afua’s feat should prompt us to embrace challenges and foster a mindset that views difficulties, not as obstacles, but as stepping stones towards personal empowerment.

A starting point would be for us to reflect on our own capabilities by asking ourselves what we can do—or even better—what we cannot do! Afua’s feat serves as a vociferous call to action and should encourage us to dream big, push boundaries, as well as actualise our wishes so we can realize our full potential.

Conclusion

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s Sing-a-thon was not just a marathon of vocal endurance; it was also a testament to the limitless capabilities of the mind and body. When examined critically, we find not just a record-breaking feat but a treasure trove of lessons that transcend the realm of singing and resonate with the very fabric of the human experience.

Psychologically speaking, Afua nudges all of us to recognise our own capacity to push boundaries, overcome challenges, and create a symphony of our own potential. Her story becomes a psychological motivator, urging us to embrace challenges with determination, pursue our goals with passion, and redefine our limits. In the tapestry of her journey, Afua reminds us that the boundaries of human potential are often self-imposed.

Richard Appiah, Ph.D., is a positive clinical psychologist and senior lecturer at the University of Ghana. He also holds the position of Assistant Professor of Psychology at Northumbria University, with a secondary affiliation at Harvard University.

He can be reached via riappiah@ug.edu.gh