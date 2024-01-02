Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, the Ghanaian who attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, has stated that she is yet to submit her attempt for official recognition.

According to her, the judges and technical team have finalized their work, and they will soon submit it for verification by the Guinness World Records before an official announcement is made regarding her record attempt.

She provided this explanation during the 31st Watch Night service at the Potter’s City, headed by Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie at Prampram.

Afua Asantewaa, who commenced her attempt to break the sing-a-thon record on Christmas Eve, concluded on Friday, December 29, 2023, after an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.

The entrepreneur, during the sing-a-thon, solely performed Ghanaian songs back-to-back at the Akwaaba village where several Ghanaians, including A-list musicians and politicians, passed through to support her.

She has currently been appointed as a Tourism Ambassador.