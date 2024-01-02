The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a modern and resilient economy catalysed by digitalization.

He assured that the government will continue its efforts to create opportunities for Ghanaians to improve their livelihoods.

Delivering his New Year Message to Ghanaians, Dr. Bawumia said, “Beloved Ghanaians, I must reaffirm our government’s commitment to making life better for all our citizens. We shall continue our efforts to build a modern and resilient economy, catalysed by digitalization. We shall continue to make young people future-ready. We shall continue to create greater opportunities for every man, woman, and child to fulfil their dreams and aspirations. It is possible.”

The Vice President advised Ghanaians to renew the spirit of patriotism, encouraging them to keep hope alive as the government works around the clock to put measures in place to alleviate their sufferings.

He expressed optimism that the country’s democratic credentials will once again be demonstrated to the world after the December 7, 2024, elections.

“I am excited and extremely confident about 2024, to be successful together, we must all dig deep and renew our spirit of patriotism. We must begin this new year with hope, and optimism of what we think we become. Let us be proud of our heritage, and work together to lift our dear country to new heights in this election year.”

“We shall be laying another layer on top of our landmark 30 years of democracy. I have absolutely no doubt that we shall once again prove to ourselves and the rest of the world that Ghana has indeed come of age.”

He underscored the need for national development, which is a catalyst for national stability and peace.

“As we watch and listen to news from our continent, Africa, and around the world, we must never forget, that national development and our individual well-being are only possible, where there is national stability, social cohesion, and peace. Welcome to 2024, the year of possibilities,” Dr Bawumia stated.