The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association says thirty-two (32) of its members across the country have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Association says the 32 contracted the virus whilst attending to COVID-19 victims.

President of the Association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo in a Citi News interview disclosed that 250 nurses and midwives are also under quarantine across the country due to exposure of COVID-19 victims.

“As on Tuesday, we had 32 confirmed cases for our nurses and midwives and over 260 nurses and midwives also under quarantine. That shows that indeed we are at high risks and at this moment every patient who walks into the health facilities is a suspected case of COVID-19 because we cannot tell who has it and who doesn’t,” she disclosed.

She further urged the general public to adhere strictly to the safety protocols and eschew all forms of stigmatization.

We are supposed to abide by the wearing of the face mask and the social distancing which is very important. Washing of hands, sanitizing of hands and all the rest are very important guidelines that we ought to follow to help us and others we come into contact with.

We also plead with Ghanaians not to stigmatize those who have gone through treatment and have recovered. Family members and communities must accept them wholeheartedly in the sense that they themselves are also at risk of contracting it.

Meanwhile, some members of the Association in the Nandom Municipality of the Upper West region had threatened to embark on a sit-down strike on Monday, April 27, 2020, to protest the alleged neglect of three of their members who were exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Ghana’s current case count of COVID-19

As of Thursday, May 14, 2020, the country had recorded a total of 5,530 cases of the disease with 674 recoveries and 24 deaths.

