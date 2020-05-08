The Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Anthony Akoto Osei has been stuck in the United States for more than a month.

The Tafo MP, Citi News understands, was out on official assignment before the President ordered the closure of the airport making it impossible for him to return into the country.

The border closure, which is a result of measures to prevent the importation of the COVID-19 came into effect on March 22, 2020.

With the extension of the closure by the President, the Minister of State is set to remain shut out of the jurisdiction for at least, two months.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been quoted as saying President Akufo Addo is not receptive of the possibility of bringing the Minister back the Minister through diplomatic flights.

The Chief of Staff had banned foreign travels by Ministers except under critical conditions.

It is unclear if Mr. Akoto Osei was out of the country before the Chief of Staff’s directive which came 12 clear days before the closure of the borders.

There have been growing calls by some Ghanaian travellers affected the travel ban for the government to facilitate their return home.

One of such persons is rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly referred to as Sarkodie.