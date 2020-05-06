The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its former Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, over what it calls “persistent anti-party conduct”.

The party made this known in a letter addressed to him and sighted by Citi News on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

The party said, its Functional Executive Committee took the decision on behalf of its National Executive Committee after a meeting on Wednesday.

“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, at a meeting held on Wednesday the 6th day of May 2020 has suspended you forthwith as a member of the party pursuant to Articles 46(1), 46(6) and 46(8)(b) of the party’s constitution for your persistent anti-party conduct.”

It further disclosed that the case has been referred to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee for further action.

“The matter has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the Party for further action,” the letter disclosed.

Find below the full letter

