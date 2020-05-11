The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region, Alex Afenyo Markin has handed over a 20-seater public toilet to the Osakam Community in Winneba.

The facility is meant to help the people in the community have a decent place to attend to nature’s call.

Osakam Community which has a population of over 2,0000 inhabitants can now heave a sigh of relief as the public toilet which is one of many built by the MP will serve the entire community.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, Afenyo Markin urged the community members to properly maintain the facility to make it last longer.

He indicated that more of such facilities would be built in the community to cater for the growing numbers.

“Osakam Community approached me and told me of the challenges they are facing with a public place of convenience and I did not relent but promised them of building a decent toilet facility for them and today this is what we have here. I met the Community members on two occasions and the facility is here to serve them” Afenyo Markin said.

Talking about the outbreak of COVID-19, he urged community members to practice good personal hygiene and adhere to all the safety protocols outlined by the World Health Organisation, adding that the only way to keep safe from the deadly coronavirus is to adhere to all the protocols.

“We shouldn’t think that we are different from all other human beings and will not be infected but rather take the opportunity to protect ourselves from this dreaded disease,” the MP said.

The MP called for support from the community to continue serving them.

“Democracy is when you attend to the needs of your people in your community as their MP but not look unconcerned as their needs are not met and rather engage in politics of insults, “Afenyo Markin said.

Some Community members in Osakam Community expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the MP for heeding to their calls.

“We thank the MP for this gesture because this will help us in the community since the old public toilet was in a dilapidated state but what we need to do is to keep a good maintenance culture of this new facility,” community members told Citi News.