The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), in a bid to leverage its strength as a research-led organization to support the manifesto development and agenda-setting of political parties, through the use of research data and evidence, has launched a manifesto development project.

Funded by the Department for International Development (DFID), the “Promoting Responsive and

Responsible Manifestos for Inclusive Development” project seeks to among other things, strengthen the

the capacity of political parties in generating responsible, inclusive and sustainable manifesto policies and

programs.

Announcing the launch of the project, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, said although the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the country’s electoral calendar and dominated public conversations, the developmental challenges the health crisis has exposed should encourage citizens to actively engage with the political class and demand better and targeted developmental policies from political parties vying to govern the country.

“As an organization committed to the promotion and deepening of the country’s democracy, good governance and inclusive development, CDD-Ghana’s role in this project is to serve largely as a transmission belt,” he said.

“We are not prescribing anything to our political parties, we are merely providing a stage and opportunity for citizens to engage and let the main issues that they believe are critical to the development of this country come to the fore for the political parties to craft their own prescriptions to these problems, issues and concerns.”

According to Prof. Prempeh, political party manifestos are a social contract in which both sides – political parties and the voter – must have a way of talking to each other, not just after the contract is done, but equally important, before it is done.

Thus, he encouraged citizens to get involved to ensure that the manifestos of political parties contain issues that are very pertinent and reflect the real developmental needs of the citizens.