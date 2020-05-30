Gospel musician Chosen YesuBa has released visuals for his song titled ‘Heaven on my Mind, taken off his recently released album titled ‘Last Days.’

‘Heaven on My Mind’ is a message that encourages every individual and believer going through any life struggle to focus on living right amid the storm.

The song talks about the challenges people face in the journey of life and how they need to focus on making heaven.

Known in real life as Listowel Acquaye, he aims to project the Christian Gospel and godly virtues in alternate genres not popularly known in the Christian fraternity.

He is also an advocate of the Urban Gospel Genre which gives the youth alternate opportunities to create amazing music from diverse genres.