Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has justified the Presidency’s decision to decline the Media Foundation for West Africa’s (MFWA) request for the full KPMG report on the controversial revenue assurance contract between GRA-SML using the Right to Information Act.

The Presidency in response to the MFWA’s request argued that sections of the report including deliberations and recommendations are exempt from disclosure.

Speaking exclusively to Citi News at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, the deputy attorney general urged the public to accept the Presidency’s reasons describing them as valid.

“I think the reason for the decline of the request has been outlined by the government, and for now we must stick to that. But if something new comes up, and there’s a need to revisit it that should be the case, as we have it now, the reason has been made known to the public and it’s also within the law. So, let’s see what happens.

“The president has the report, he has gone through it, and based on the advice, he has come out with what he thinks should to be done. Moving forward, if we think there’s a need for the report to be out and if there’s no other reason but if upon further assessment there’s a need to review it, why not? As I said, there’s a reason for it, that reason is valid, let’s stick to it and move on,” he defended.

On 24th April 2024, the MFWA, invoking section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) (“RTI Act”), requested a copy of the comprehensive KPMG Audit Report on the GRA-SML revenue assurance contract, which was commissioned by the President.

MFWA has stated it’s resolve not to give up on the request for the report.

—–

