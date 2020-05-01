Ghana’s fastest-growing television station, Citi TV in collaboration with Citi 97.3 FM will this evening, Friday, May 1, 2020, hold its annual Family Consecration All-Night.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ban on public gathering, this will be the first time, in over 14 years the Citi family is not meeting physically, to commune with God and to lay the prayers of families before Him.

Tonight’s service which will be virtual is scheduled for 10 pm and will be telecasted live on both Citi TV and Citi FM.

It is under the theme ‘Let the Healing Begin.’

Resident Pastor of Citi TV/Citi FM, Reverend Stephen Yenusom Wengam and his team of anointed pastors, in place of the family consecration service will, therefore, hold the family consecration all-night service which will lead thousands in a time of intercessory prayers.

After the consecration service, there shall also be, in subsequent weeks, other activities geared towards strengthening the bond between family members.

The annual Family Month activities would usually commence with the Family Consecration Service where thousands of Citi FM listeners and Citi TV viewers and their families will all gather for six hours to dedicate themselves and their families to God.