The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns that COVID-19 might impact negatively on Africa’s fight against malaria.

WHO team leader for malaria Dr Akpaka Kalu told BBC’s Focus on Africa radio that anyone exhibiting fever should seek medical care.

He said that some patients are afraid of seeking treatment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic yet fever is also a symptom for malaria.

“Malaria is a very dangerous disease. It is so common but it kills. If you have a fever go and get tested if it is positive you will be treated for malaria, the medicines are effective. It is an individual responsibility to ensure you don’t become part of the statistics, part of the dead from malaria.”