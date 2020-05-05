Government says it has provided 5,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to be given to frontline media workers to help keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like the health workers on duty during the pandemic, frontline media practitioners are considered to be at high risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus while carrying out their duties.

According to the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the decision to provide PPE to frontline media staff is in response to a request made by the leadership of media associations when they met with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

“The government of Ghana, acting through the Ministries of Health and Information has availed PPE to be distributed to frontline media workers to assist their work. We have made available as from today, approximately 5,000 pieces of PPE. The package will be delivered to the aforementioned groups, ie, GJA, PRIMPAG, NMC and the leadership of state media, for onward distribution to those they consider as frontline media workers since they are best placed to identify them. The government is hopeful that this will augment your supplies and assist you to rise to this national call at this moment,” he said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Background

Government, in March, announced a GH¢1 billion stimulus package to households and businesses, particularly small and medium scale enterprises, under a Coronavirus Alleviation Programme in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On the back of this, many different business groups, including the media have been urging the government to consider them in the disbursement of the package.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) forwarded a petition to the President for journalists to be considered in the disbursement of the stimulus package.

The Association also asked that the government supports media houses that are struggling due to the outbreak of the disease.

According to GJA President, Affail Monney, a number of media organizations and journalists are facing serious challenges due to the pressures induced by the outbreak on their organizations.

Another case was made for journalists last week when Akufo-Addo engaged some leaders in the media industry in Ghana.

Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh at that engagement said media personnel must be protected from the harsh impact of COVID-19.

Kudos to media practitioners

As the world celebrated Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2020, the government congratulated all journalists in Ghana for the good work done.

A statement issued by the Information Minister said the government celebrates the significant role the Press is playing in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the Akufo-Addo administration has been working closely with the Media and other stakeholders in disseminating information and educating the public as part of the broader COVID-19 government response.

