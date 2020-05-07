Sohail was unconscious for a month and believes it was only his mother’s prayers for him as she lay dying that saved him.

As he slowly opened his eyes, Sohail Anjum sensed something was deeply wrong.

He was still lying in a hospital bed. All, he vaguely remembered was being told by the doctor that he was going to be put into a coma.

But when was that? How long had he been asleep? He had no idea.

“I had a high temperature, fever, I was coughing and short of breath. When I went to the A&E registration desk, they took all my details and took my oxygen levels and took me in straight away,” he says.

“They put me in a room and then a few hours later they shifted me onto a ward. Then put me on an oxygen mask to feed oxygen into my body. The next evening I had a visit from the ITU surgeon who came up with a whole team and said we need to put you into induced sleep.

“At the time I didn’t know that induced sleep meant a coma and I was so ill I was like, ‘Fine, do what you have to do.’ I was putting my faith in them.”