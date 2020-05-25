Teachers in South Africa want the planned reopening of schools on 1 June halted, Independent Online news website reports.

Educators Union of SA (Eusa) general secretary Siphiwe Mpungose is quoted as saying that they will file a court application on Monday against the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

The DBE had announced that Grade 7 and Grade 12 will reopen the school on 1 June.

School premises are already being cleaned and sanitised ahead of the planned reopening.

Teachers say the ministry’s position that protective gear will be issued cannot be trusted and the rates of infections are still high.

The teachers’ union last week sent a letter to the education ministry asking officials to reconsider the plan to reopen schools.