A member of the National Democratic Congress’ COVID-19 Technical Team, Dr. Prosper Akanbong has described as unnecessary, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s advise for Ghanaians to indulge in activities that will boost their immunity against COVID-19.

The President in his 9th address to Ghanaians admonished Ghanaians to exercise and eat healthily to improve their personal hygiene and fitness.

“It is critical that I raise one significant side of the fight against this virus, which has not been given enough emphasis, but has to do with the change in attitude that will impact our lifestyles.”

“That has to be one of the permanent legacies of the pandemic. We have to improve our hygiene, our fitness, and exercise, our eating, generally, our style of living, which will boost our immunity to disease and the virus. For instance, we are told that the key vitamins that fortify our immune system are vitamins A, B6, C, and E,” the President said.

But Dr. Akanbong speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, May 11, 2020, said the President’s admonishment was uncalled for.

“I will say that he should have spared us the lecture on nutrition because that was not necessary. He should have left those to his technical people to do it. He shouldn’t be telling us now,” he said.

As of Sunday, May 10, 2020, Ghana’s case count of the outbreak, stood at 4,700 with 494 recoveries and 22 deaths.

Ban on public gathering extended

President Akufo-Addo also extended the national ban on public gatherings including religious activities, festivals, and funerals till the end of May.

The extension comes into full force today, Monday, May 11, 2020.

He said while the ban has created a lot of inconvenience for many Ghanaians, “we have no option but to stay focused.”

