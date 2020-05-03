The Battor Catholic Hospital, a major medical facility in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region which serves part of the Greater Accra and Eastern regions is facing a major shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the medical director of the Hospital, Dr Bernard Hayford Atuguba, the inadequate supply of the essential PPEs at the facility is hampering the smooth delivery of health services there.

He said basic items such as N95 nose masks, tissue papers, disposable gowns amongst others are running out of stock as they continue to battle with suspected cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Bernard Hayford Atuguba made the revelation when some benevolent indigenes of Battor and Aveyime based in Tema and Ashaiman, known as the Battor Royal Ladies and Gentlemen donated some health care supplies to the hospital to aid in their fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the North Tongu District.

“As we speak we have run out of a lot of the PPE. If you look at the entrance we have no tissue there. Also, we have just six of the N95 mask which means that going forward, we might not be able to handle any suspected cases of the virus in this facility effectively,” the medical director said.

Items donated to the hospital included 20 gallons of hand sanitizer, 16 gallons of liquid soap, 16 boxes of hand sanitizer, 6 boxes of paper hand towel, 6 paper hand towel dispensers, 10 packs of jumbo paper towels, 8 packs of paper hand tissue, 6 packs of surgical masks, 50 boxes of bottled water amongst others.

Speaking to journalists after the donation, the Secretary to the group, Madam Pearl Delali Doledzi noted that having hailed from the area, it has become important for them to support their iconic health facility especially at this time of the pandemic. She appealed to other benevolent persons both home and abroad to emulate their kind gesture.

“We all come from the Battor traditional area and as part of the COVID-19 pandemic, we as a group decided to contribute something to support our hospital. Our hospital because our parents and relatives live here and this is the first point of call when they are sick. Also, we believe that this initiative would go a long way to motive all indigenes and benevolent organisations to support the fight here in Battor.”

Meanwhile, traders and motorists in the main Battor market are blatantly failing to adhere to the social distancing protocol. Some of the sellers, however, blamed the current situation on the failure of the District Assembly to provide appropriate canopies on the park designated for the sellers.

“My name is Kafui and I sell fish in the Battor market. The market has been closed and we have been asked to go to the football park to sell but when you go there and check, there is no canopy. We cannot sell under the scorching sun. That is why we are all back here.”

However, some personnel from the Aveyime District police were seen with canes trying to enforce strict adherence to the social distancing protocols within the market.