Ebenezer Osei Bonsu, the individual who designed the Ebenezer Bucket, has presented a prototype to Citi TV/FM.

The gesture according to him is to show appreciation to the station for their support and for believing in him.

Speaking to Citi News after presenting the Ebenezer bucket to the station, Ebenezer Osei Bonsu called on the government to give support to individuals who have made extraordinary strides in the fight against COVID-19.

Receiving the Ebenezer bucket on behalf of the station, Citi TV/FM Administrative Manager, Matthew Idun expressed gratitude to the inventor for presenting the prototype version to the station.

He was optimistic that the Ebenezer Bucket will help reduce the spread of the virus since one does not need to touch any nob for water to flow.

Ebenezer Bucket

The Ebenezer bucket was designed by Ebenezer Osei Bonsu who resides in Gomoa Nyayanno Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Unlike other hand-washing buckets where one has to touch the nob of a tap for water to flow the “Ebenezer bucket” is different and is operated through the use of a paddle which allows for water to flow thus reducing infection.

With the help and support of his family, Ebenezer Osei Bonsu was able to build the Ebenezer bucket.

Speaking about his motivation, he indicated that the high cost of the Veronica bucket prompted him to come up with his own version of the bucket with some adjustments.

According to him, he bought the materials needed for the production of his bucket adding that although it was not easy coming up with the initiative it has paid off.

“It was not easy starting this business but we were able to go through it successfully. I believe if I get some form of financial support from the government and other individuals it will help me do more,” he told Citi News.

According to him the prices of the bucket ranges depending on what the client wants and how he wants it.

“The prices of the bucket ranges from 300.00 cedis depending on the designs a client wants” he added.