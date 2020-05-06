Seven new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper East Region, per the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on May 3.

Three of the persons who tested positive are from the Wa municipality and are believed to have come into contact with a Nigerian man who escaped after he was diagnosed with the disease.

He was subsequently arrested a few weeks ago.

One other person who tested positive for the disease is also a resident of Wa who travelled from Kenya.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Upper West region to 19.

A release signed by the Upper West regional minister, Dr.Hafiz Bin Salih which confirmed this said: “five of the cases in the Sissala East have been identified and transferred to the treatment centre at the municipal capital while efforts are being made to track the remaining two.”

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih urged residents in the region to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities as efforts are made to contain the spread of the disease.

He also encouraged them to strictly adhere to all safety protocols to avoid contracting the disease.

On Monday, May 5, 2020, 550 new cases were announced which took the national case count of confirmed cases to 2,719.

There are also 294 recoveries and 18 deaths.