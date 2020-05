186 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana pushing the total count to 7,303.

According to the Ghana Health Service’s website, 2,412 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier have also recovered.

The GHS update on May 27, 2020, shows that 95 more persons recovered since the last update.

Health officials in Ghana have so far conducted 205,890 COVID-19 tests.

More soon…

