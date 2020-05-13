Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has increased to 5,408.

The total number of recoveries has also shot up to 514, with the death toll rising to 24.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service in its regular update on Wednesday, 13th May, 2020.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region tops the list of regions with 4,147 cases followed by the Ashanti and Central Regions with 726 and 192 cases respectively.

Greater Accra Region – 4,147

Ashanti Region – 726

Central Region – 192

Eastern Region – 99

Western Region – 61

Western North Region – 56

Volta Region – 34

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 24

Upper West Region – 21

Northern Region – 19

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0 –

