Ghana’s number of COVD-19 recoveries has shot up to 1,460.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service in the late hours of Friday, May 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, some 108 more people have tested positive for the virus.

This brings to 5,638 the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the country.

Four more persons who tested positive for the virus have also died, bringing to 28 the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 4,248

Ashanti Region – 798

Central Region – 210

Eastern Region – 99

Western Region – 87

Western North Region – 57

Volta Region – 34

Northern Region – 31

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Follow @Khaptain4real

