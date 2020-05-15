Gospel musician Philipa Baafi is forty (40) years today, as and part of launching her comeback into the music space after a hiatus, she has released a new song titled ‘It Is Well.’

This track is taken off her forthcoming 10th studio album for release next year.

According to Philipa, she wrote this single primarily to encourage the downhearted, disappointed and downtrodden in society to be able to turn their negativity into positive confessions and jubilant celebration.

She also explained that the inspiration behind this song is the posture displayed by the Shunamite woman in II Kings 4. Although this woman knew her son was dead she did not admit it but rather she exclaimed that ‘it is well’ to her husband, to Gehazi, the prophet Elisha’s servant and to everyone else until she came into contact with the prophet of God.

Recording her first-ever solo album about two (2) decades ago, this single finds Philipa at the peak of her artistry.

The track which was first recorded by Akaak was finally mixed and mastered by celebrated music producer Sammy Helwani.

She has several major hits over the years and this includes songs such as ‘Go High’, ‘I Go Dance’, ‘Nkwa’, ‘Last Stop’, ‘Awurade Sore’, ‘Nhyira Ba’, ‘Me Gye Medin’, ‘Ebenezer’, among others.

She has touched millions across the globe with inspirational songs and performances everywhere.

Outside of music, Philipa Baafi, who is an Occupational Therapist, is a third-year Physician Assistant student at Radford University in Accra. Her ambition is to become a specialist gynaecologist.

She is a member of the Church of Pentecost and fellowships with the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), West Hills Assembly with her husband Kwame, and their two kids, Adom and Sika.