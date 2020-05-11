A youth group called the Koforidua Youth Association which is made up of residents in Koforidua and the diaspora have donated personal protective equipment to the three major hospitals within the New Juaben North and South Municipalities to help the fight against COVID-19.

The group presented surgical gloves, face shields, nose masks, temperature guns, overalls, liquid soaps and hand sanitizers worth GHS30,000 to all the 3 major hospitals in Koforidua.

A member of the group, Rev.Father Gabriel Owusu Frimpong who spoke to Citi News after the presentation indicated that the move is to boost the confidence of health workers to give their all in this fight.

“We are boys and girls who grew up in Koforidua and some are out of the country so we decided to do some contribution as a group to support the major hospitals in Koforidua in this period. We all know how these facilities are helping our families, friends and relatives and as such we cannot sit down unaware but come out to support in our own small way. So we were able to realize GHS30,000 of which we bought all these personal protective equipment for onward distribution to the 3 major hospitals in Koforidua.”

Mrs. Philomina Mireku who received the items on behalf of the management of the Eastern Regional Hospital expressed gratitude for the kind gesture.

“On behalf of the management of the Eastern Regional Hospital, I would want to say a big thank you for the kind gesture. I want to assure you that we are going to put them into good use and save as many lives as possible.”

Dr Ebenezer Kupualor the Medical Superintendent at the St. Joseph Hospital called on other institutions to follow suit and augment governments efforts.

“Government alone cannot resource all the health facilities in the country that is why it’s encouraging to see groups and individuals also doing their bid, we need a collective effort to fight this pandemic and all hands should be on deck so I will want to use this opportunity to urge other well-meaning Ghanaians, philanthropist, groups and organizations to all come and support this worthy cause.”