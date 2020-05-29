Major bridges and drains in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region will soon be re-engineered following the increase in flooding incidents.

At least four major bridges in the district flood each year during the rainy season.

On Thursday, a saloon vehicle was reportedly swept off the road by floodwaters.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa who toured the flood-prone areas told Citi News, there will be some reengineering work on all major bridges in the Ho Municipality to tackle the menace.

“Yesterday [Thursday], there was heavy flooding in many parts of the Ho Municipality so the rescue team from NADMO was here throughout the night. This morning we are going round to see what can be done. Unfortunately, the man in charge of hydrology in the Region is not with us now.”

“He is in Accra so we are looking at what can be done to solve the problem and we realised that there are a lot of construction works to be done to clear some water path. I am not an engineer but we realise that there are some engineering challenges. So we will make some recommendations to the Ministry of Works and Housing to come and address the situation to save the people from this catastrophe.”

The flooding of major bridges has led to the inaccessibility of healthcare and other social services.

In some cases, farms have submerged destroying crops in the communities.

Torrential rainfall and the flooded bridges have left some streets and homes inundated.